The member representing Doma North Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr. Salihu Musa-Iyimoga, has urged the people of his constituency to pray and support him at all times to enable him to succeed.

Musa-Iyimoga made the call on Wednesday in Lafia while playing host to forum of former teachers from Government Secondary School, Doma North, who paid him a courtesy visit in Lafia.

The lawmaker, who is an old boy of the school, thanked his teachers for mentoring him well and prayed God to reward them abundantly.

“You have mentored me very well, you taught me well and by God’s grace, I will not disappoint you and the people of my constituency and the state.

“What I want from you are your prayers and support to enable me to succeed in the task ahead of me,” he said.

Musa-Iyimoga said that he had distributed grinding and sewing machines among other gestures, to the people of his constituency to enable them to become self reliant.

He solicited the support of the people of his constituency to enable him to deliver more dividends of democracy to them.

The lawmaker assured of quality representation at the state legislature in the interest of peace and development.

Earlier, Mr. Joseph Michael, the leader of the forum, said that the aim of the visit was to congratulate Musa-Iyimoga, whom is their former student and now member of Doma North Constituency.

Michael said that the lawmaker made them proud for sponsoring a motion on establishment of fire service stations and for his quality representation at the House.

The leader of the delegation assured the lawmaker of positive advice and support to enable him to discharge his duties effectively.