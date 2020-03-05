A suspected baby factory, located at the Imedu Olori area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, has been uncovered by police operatives.

The baby factory which was owned by one Florence Ogbonna, was bursted on February 28, 2020, after a girl, who had been held captive there escaped and alerted the Mowe Police Division.

While 12 young girls between ages 20 and 25 were rescued from the home, two male suspects, Chibuke Akabueze and Chibuzor Okafor, were also arrested.

Police investigation revealed that the owner of the home hired the young men to sleep with the girls, and get them pregnant. When the girls give birth, the babies are taken away, and sold by Ogbonna.

Commenting on the discovery, the Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi said: “ The girl who escaped from the home told the police that the owner of the criminal home, Florence Ogbonna, lured her and other girls into the home, and usually contract the service of some able body men to sleep with the girls and impregnate them.

Immediately any of them gave birth to a baby, such baby will be taken away by the said Florence Ogbonna to an unknown place.

“ Upon her report, the Divisional Police Officer, Mowe Division, Marvis Jayeola, a Superintendent of Police, mobilized his detectives to the scene, where 12 ladies between the ages of 20 to 25 years were rescued with six amongst them heavily pregnant. ”

Oyeyemi said the State Commissioner of Police, CP Kenneth Ebrimson had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Anti – Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for discreet investigation.

“ The CP equally directed that the victims be kept in safe and protective custody pending when they will be re-united with their respective families,” the PPRO said.