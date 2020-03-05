Plateau State Government says it will pass a bill for a Law to establish the state Internal Revenue Service, which is a unified revenue structure for revenue collection and remittal.

The commissioner of information, Mr Dan Manjang disclosed this in Jos at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House.

Manjang said the bill was to repeal and replace the Plateau State Consolidated Revenue Law 2017, which would be sent to the Plateau State House Assembly for deliberation.

He explained that the bill would be for compliance for all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) and to harmonise the rates and revenue collected by Local Governments.

He said the Liquidity Cash Management Committee and State Accounts Committee had been inaugurated to look into the financial needs of MDAs, explaining that the decision was to ensure that cash backing was available when memos were made.

The commissioner said the State Government had approved funds for the reactivation of the Emergency Operation Centre of the Ministry of Health to facilitate control for outbreak of communicable diseases in the state.

He assured the public that no confirmed case of the Coronavirus was recorded in the state, saying the quarantining of 43 persons in Wase local government area was a medical routine.

He said the 43 persons including four Chinese had not exhibited any symptoms of the virus, saying the investigation which would last 14 days, followed the arrival of the four Chinese in Jos from China.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Martins Azzuwut, urged Plateau residents to observe personal hygiene, wash hands with soaps and use alcohol based sanitisers as precautionary measures.

He said respiratory and environmental hygiene was necessary, saying people should cover their mouths using handkerchiefs when they coughed, especially in public places.

Further explaining the revenue service bill, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chrisanthus Ahmadu said, said some MDAs would, however, be allowed to retain stipulated percentages of revenues to facilitate running cost and other specified expenditure.