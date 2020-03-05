The Akwa Ibom state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is ready to hold ward, local government and state congress elections in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo on Thursday, the state Chairman of the party, Obong Paul Ekpo said from March 7, the party would hold congresses at ward, local government and state levels of the party.

He said women would be given better percentage to occupy various positions at every level of the party.

“From this March 7, we will begin the processes of electing party men and women who will take over the anchor and command of our party at the ward, local government and state levels for the next four years,” the PDP chairman stated.

Ekpo said the congresess would be anchored on the time tested ideals of transparency, fairness, equity and inclusion which are the hallmark of the party.

He said the party is desirous to have more women in position of leadership in accordance, asserting that “on the token of inclusion, it is the desire of our party to get more women involved in the process of leadership in our party in accordance with the approved amendments to our constitution.”

The party appealed to stakeholders to abide by guidelines regulating the conduct of the planned congresses in the state

“We implore all stakeholders to abide by the stipulated guidelines. No iota of violence will be condoned. It is our desire to maintain the new tradition of orderliness, inclusion and peace that we have entrenched in our party in Akwa Ibom,” he added.

He said a committee has been constituted to ensure orderliness and hitch – free congress at all levels, revealing that “in order to ensure that all the congresses are conducted orderly and in line with the party’s guidelines, our party has appointed local government and state coordinating committees who will assist in this regard.

“We urge all members of the party to work with these committees to conduct rancour-free congresses beginning from this Saturday. In the event of any crisis or conflict of interest, the central congresses coordinating committee will step in to resolve the crisis.

“Events and emerging realities in the past few years in our nation have only proven that our party, the PDP holds the assurance for the kind of people-centric leadership that our nation needs at this time.

“At all levels, our party will continue to strive towards producing men of credible character and competent standing to step into the task of providing purposeful leadership at all levels.”