Former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha again failed to appear at the judicial commission of inquiry probing the award of contracts from 2011 to 2019.

Sen. Okorocha had through his lawyer chosen March 5, to appear before the commission to testify or give clarifications on issues surrounding contracts awarded during his tenure as governor.

The ex-governor whose case was first on the cause list in suit number JUD/CICA/2M/2020 was absent at Thursday’s proceedings, but his lawyer offered explanations why his client is not at the hearing.

Sen. Okorocha’s counsel, Calistus Osondu said his client was away on national assignment and as such cannot attend the hearing.

The lawyer further told the commission that he did not speak to Sen. Okorocha directly, but got a call from his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, who informed him that the senator would not be able to make it to the commission as he was tied up with a national assignment.

He said that “I got a call from Uche Nwosu, who informed me that Senator Rochas Okorocha will not be able to attend today’s hearing due to his engagement in a national assignment.”

The lawyer therefore, requested for another adjournment to enable his client appear before the commission.

Chairman of the commission of inquiry, Justice Benjamin Iheka reminded the lawyer that the last adjournment was at the instance of the senator, adding that he needs to be certain whether Sen. Okorocha’s non-appearance is as a result of non-preparedness to appear or a matter of lack of time.

He wondered at whose instance the lawyer was requesting for another adjournment since he was unable to talk to his client.

Justice Iheka had to stand down proceedings while Sen. Okorocha’s lawyer made contact with his client (Okorocha), only to return 10 minutes later to say he was unable to reach his client.

In his ruling, Justice Iheka stated that he is doing all that is necessary to satisfy his conscience and the dictates of the law by making efforts to ensure that all parties in the matter get fair hearing.

He decried the efforts made so far to antagonize and undermine the work of the commission, but noted that he is guided by his conscience and his priority is to satisfy his conscience, and the provisions of the law.

Consequently, the commission chairman further adjourned the hearing till March 16 to enable the former governor appear before the commission.