Ado-Ekiti – No fewer than 25 corps members of the 2019 Batch A have been sanctioned by the National Youth Service Corps,(NYSC) in Ekiti for absconding during their compulsory service year.

The State Coordinator for NYSC, Mrs Emmanuella Okpongete disclosed this on Thursday during the Passing-Out Parade of 2019 Batch A corps members in Ado-Ekiti.

Okpongete said that eight of the 25 affected corps members would repeat the service year, while others would be sanctioned with the appropriate punishments.

The State Coordinator said: “25 corps members of the 2019 Batch A are under disciplinary measures, eight are to repeat the service year, while others will be given the appropriate punishment for absconding”.

Okpongete however, said that five other corps members had been honoured for their outstanding performance in Community Development.

They were presented with Certificate of Commendation at the ceremony.

State Government Award recipients included: Kolo Jedidiah, Mary Lawal, Callistus Nwosa, while Daniel Babatunde got the NYSC State Coordinator’s award and Roseline Chukwuemeka got commendation certificate for her performance in the NYSC Skill Acquisition Development (SAED) programme.

The coordinator announced that one corps member, Miss Omoruyi Oghomwen, died during the year in review.

She then encouraged corps members who had completed their service year to ensure the unity of Nigeria.

In his speech, Ekiti Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi encouraged the youths to engage in meaningful entrepreneurial ventures rather than joining the army of unemployed graduates.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Mr Michael Awopetu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,441 corps members participated in the 2019 Batch A passing-out parade held at Ekiti Parapo Pavilion, Ado-Ekiti. (NAN)