Grace Adzer, the Yobe State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has advised corps members to avoid negative tendencies that could jeopardise their lives.

Adzer gave the advice at a low-key passing out ceremony of 570 Batch “A” corps members on Thursday in Damaturu.

She said: “I urge you to shun all forms of negative tendencies such as drugs addiction, cultism, fraud and cyber crimes which can only expose you to danger and put your life in jeopardy,” she said.

The coordinator also charged the corps members to remain committed to the corporate existence of Nigeria as a single entity, without looking at their differences arising from language, faith, or political affiliations.

“You should at all times be guided by the NYSC’s core values of patriotism, commitment, leadership and teamwork.

“You are similarly expected to remain steadfast in your commitment to the cause of nation building,” she added.

Some of the outgoing cirps members, Adamu Usman and Ediseh Danladi, expressed happiness for a successful completion of the service year, and pledged to be good ambassadors of the scheme.