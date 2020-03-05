Chairman, Anambra South Traditional Rulers Forum, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife, Ezeoha of Isseke in Ihiala LGA, Anambra State has sais that Biafra is more or less an ideology

Speaking to the Sun Igwe Emmanuel Nnabuife also said that it is now becoming very difficult to get Igbo to go back home after they have embraced one Nigeria, embraced rehabilitation, embraced everything to settle down outside their homeland.

He went on to say that in Igbo land one can not see Federal Government presence anywhere in the East.

He lamented that no one functional Federal Government industry in the South East. None. All the industries in the South East are developed by the South Easterners themselves either individually or communally.

He said: Now, Biafra is more or less an ideology, you must understand it. What brought about Biafra are certain circumstances in our land. Because of that, there was a war of aggression against the Eastern Region. At the end of the war, we were promised rehabilitation, reconciliation and reintegration.

Those three Rs are mere rhetoric, they are not executed to the letter because immediately the pronunciation of those three Rs, the value of money in our hands was reduced to 20 pounds and with 20 pounds, the people of the Eastern Region started reconstructing themselves, rehabilitating themselves and all of that. They deprived the Eastern Region of industries, roads and made Eastern Region inhabitable.

More trouble as Court suspends Oshiomhole

And because of that, there was a surge of people of the East for a greener pasture in other parts of Nigeria which led to people of the East abandoning the East to go and develop other regions because they were looking for what does not exist in their own region. And that is why it is now becoming very difficult to get our people back home after they have embraced one Nigeria, embraced rehabilitation, embraced everything to settle down outside their homeland.

Community projects are what have helped the East so far. You don’t see Federal Government presence anywhere in the East. Tell me one functional Federal Government industry in the South East. None. All the industries in the South East are developed by the South Easterners themselves either individually or communally.

Most of the roads built in the South East are built by South Easterners either communally or individually. And to some extent, the State governments use their money to develop the South East. Those ones they call federal roads are not catered for and in most cases, impassable. So, there is no federal presence in the South East Region.