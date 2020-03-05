The Northern Youths Initiative for Peace and Good Governance (NYIPGG), has condemned the abuse of drugs by the youths in the region, saying it is detrimental to the fulfillment of its mission.

Leaders of NYIPGG, which is an umbrella body of youths across the 19 states of the north, made the assertion on Thursday in Abuja, when they conferred an award of honour on Chief Godwin Ike.

During the ceremony, Barrister Abdulmalik Alfa, Director, Legal Affairs of NYIPGG, said the body, however was working round the clock through advocacy programmes to put an end to the illicit acts by the youths from the region.

“As part of activities for the body, we are into advocacy campaign against all forms of anti-social vices in the society such as thuggery, vandalism, prostitution.

“And the issue of drug abuse which has become a cankerworm that is destroying the youths of this country.

“We believe as a positive and progressive minded youths of Northern Nigeria, we have a role to play, we cannot leave government a lone to do it.

“So, therefore, we have consider it very fundamental to embark on advocacy so that those who are into drug abuse or drug addiction would know that drug abuse or drug addiction is detrimental to fulfill our mission.

“And that is why we have been intensifying our efforts in that direction,” he said.

Recalling the role played by Ike, who is an Aviation Researcher and a Publisher, Abdulmalik described him as a man of distinguished character, the most outstanding ICON of social change of NYIPGG in 2019/2020 activities.

He said through his contribution, NYIPGG had been able to execute some of its mandates and the vision which the body was established.

According to him, Ike deserve the award in recognition of his immense contribution towards nation building, human development, education development and youth empowerment programmes.

Also, Alhaji Umar Lawal, President NYIPGG, said Chief Ike deserved more than what they had done to honour him, considering numerous contribution he had made to create jobs for the Northern youths through his initiative programmes.

“What make we youths from Northern Nigeria to honour Mr Ike is because we have seen in him what is impacting to the development of the country through the empowerment of our youths by providing them jobs.

In his response, Chief Godwin Ike expressed gratitude to not only the NYIPGG leaders, but the entire youths from the Northern Nigeria for being accommodating.

Ike said the gesture served as a means of motivation for him to do more to discourage youths in the country from involving in illicit acts.

He said whatever he had done in the past was to the glory of God but not for human praises, adding that he was glad with NYIPGG`s honour done to him.