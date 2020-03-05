The Niger government says it has forwarded a bill to the State Assembly, seeking to establish multi-door courts.

Alhaji Nasara Danmalam, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice who made this known during a news conference on Thursday, in Minna said this was aimed at decongesting the conventional courts.

“Our normal Courts are too congested, hence the establishment of the multi-door courts to help decongest them,” he said.

Danmalam explained that the courts which would be located in all the nooks and crannies of the state would be made up of neutral professionals from outside the judiciary.

“When established the courts would be made up of a body of neutral people from all sphere of life,” he said.

He also said that the state government has approved a bill for the review of the 1962 penal code law of the Northern states.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice said that the measure tend to accommodate unlawful acts such as terrorism, cyber crime, kidnapping and others