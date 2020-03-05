The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc has taken back the ground handling operations of Ethiopian Airlines Cargo and Mail Services, which was formerly handled by Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL).

The development is based on the provisions of the Standard Ground Agreement Service (SGHA) signed on 1st October 2018 between NAHCO PLC and Ethiopian Airlines.

Head, Legal Services, NAHCO Plc, Mr Tayo Ogunbanjo, in a statement issued by the company and seen by Nairametrics disclosed on Wednesday.

According to him, the current SGHA between NAHCO and Ethiopian Airlines is for three (3) years effective from 1st October 2018 covering amongst others ground handling services, handling of cargo and mail generally.

He said, “Ethiopian Airlines should ideally not have two contracts running on the same cargo handling business. Since we have an existing and bidding contract, we are simply exercising our right as stipulated in that contract.”

Also commenting, the Group Executive Director, Commercial and Business Development, NAHCO PLC, Prince Saheed Lasisi, said, “under Section 5 and as stated in Clauses 1.10 and 1.11 of our current contract, NAHCO is entitled to charge Export Terminal Charges to the Exporter and Import Terminal Charges to the Agent or Consignee.”

According to him, consultations were made and clarifications sought before we embarked on this takeover, carrying along with all concerned parties.

Giving reasons why this is happening now, Ogunbanjo, said: “on assumption of office recently, I came across this oversight while going through the company’s obligations and contracts.

“As a law-abiding and corporately responsible entity, we choose to deal on the right side of existing and extant laws and contracts.”