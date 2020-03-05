The Kogi state government says it has received the approval of the National Assembly to obtain a foreign loan of $100 million (N36 billion).
Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, confirmed this to newsmen in Lokoja on Thursday.
Nigeria to be certified polio-free by June 2020 – Africa Regional team
According to him,
the state needs the loan to establish a food processing zone and to modernise
its agricultural processes.
“The request has
been approved by the National Assembly. The project is expected to create over
two million direct and indirect jobs.
“The proposed Kogi
Staple Crops Zone and Agricultural Modernisation Project is set to position
Kogi State and indeed Nigeria as the food corridor of Africa and an industrial
hub,” Fanwo said.
Fanwo further
explained that the loan facility would now be obtained from the African
Development Bank (AfDB) and not the World Bank, as earlier announced.
He expressed the
gratitude of the state government to the leadership and members of the National
Assembly for their show of patriotism in approving the loan for the project
which, he said, would redefine the future of Nigeria as a nation.
“The Kogi state Staple Crops Processing Zone and Agricultural Modernisation Project is aimed at making the state the food corridor of Africa and to also make the nation’s biofuel plan a reality,” he said.
He dismissed the
reports by a section of the media that the request was expunged by the National
Assembly, saying that it was only removed from the World Bank list and added to
the AfDB’s list by the National Assembly.
The commissioner lauded the national assembly members from the state for their efforts, which, he said, had made it possible for the request to sail through.
Discussion about this post