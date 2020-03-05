Abuja – A Lugbe Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday sentenced a 35-year-old labourer, Yusfu Salisu, to six months imprisonment, for stealing 16 creates of egg, ten liters of groundnut oil and other items.

Salisu, who resides at Lugbe Zone 8, Abuja, was arraigned on a two-count charge of house breaking and theft to which he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency.

The Judge, Abubakar Sadiq, however, gave the convict the option to pay N6, 000 fine.

Sadiq said the punishment would have been more severe if the convict had not pleaded guilty and saved the court the pains of prolonged prosecution.

He also ordered him to pay N24, 000 as compensation to the complainant.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that one Sunday Andrew of Lugbe Zone 8 reported the matter at the Trademore Police Station on Feb. 12.

Ukagha said on the same date, the convict unlawfully entered the complainant’s house and made away with 16 creates of egg valued at N14, 000 and ten liters of groundnut oil valued at N6, 000.

She said that the convict also stole five liters of palm oil valued at N3, 000, one tuber of yam valued at N300, one can of malt valued at N200 and other valuables belonging to the complainant.

The prosecutor said that the convict sold the stolen items to two persons, Masaudu Lawal and Maina Shaibu, now at large.

Ijeoma said during police investigation, the convict admitted committing the offences and added that efforts made to recover the stolen items proved abortive.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 288 and 346 of the Penal Code.

Following the guilty plea of the convict, the prosecutor asked the court for summary trial, in line with Section 347 of the Administration of Criminal Justices Act, 2015. (NAN)