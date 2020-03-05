Kano – The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has invited the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II, a fresh allegation of N2.2 billion land scam

The first class traditional ruler is expected to appeat before the commission on Thursday to answer some questions over alleged violation of the provisions of Sections 22, 23 and 26 of the Commission.

This is contained in the invitation letter dated March 2, 2020, signed by the commission’s Executive Chairman, Mr Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Wednesday.

“This Commission is investigating an alleged violation of the provision of Sections 22, 23 and 26 of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Law 2008 (as amended) in the management of land reserved as ‘GANDUN SARKI’ spread all over the state,” the letter read in part.

A copy of the letter was stamped acknowledging receipt by the office of the Emir.

Mr Usman Bello, the commission’s Director of Special Assignment/Communication Adviser, also confirmed the development to journalists in Kano on Wednesday.

Bello disclosed that the investigation was triggered by some whistle blowers.

The director said Section 31 of the law establishing the commission empowered it to initiate such investigation and ordered any invitee to appear before it to defend him/her self from any allegation.

He said in the course of investigation the commission was made to understand that a company, Country Wide House Ltd, served as a corporate vehicle to allegedly launder N520 million as proceed of 20 Hectares of land at Darmanawa II.

According to him, the land in question, which was under formally Right of Occupancy CON-RES-2016-503, was illegally sold to Messrs Family Home Fund Limited at the alleged instance of the Emir of Kano (Sanusi ll).

He said investigation also revealed that all the alleged illegal transactions for the sales of the landed properties at Darmanawa, Hotoro and Bubbugaje belonging to the Emirate was done by the trio of Shehu Muhammad Dankadai (Sarkin Shanu), Sarki Abdullahi Ibrahim (Makaman Kano) and Mustapha Kawu Yahaya (Dan Isan Lapai) based on the alleged instruction of the Emir.

The spokesman explained that the trio were invited in the spirit of fair hearing and they visited the commission on several occasions to provide useful information.

“Investigation further reveals that some of the proceeds of the sales remitted to the Emirate Council Bank Account can be traced to the companies of interest by His Highness,” he emphasised.

Bello said the Emir was also alleged to have ordered for the payment of N175 million to Messrs Apple Integrated Resources as facilitation fee for the agreement of provision for side and services at Darmanawa 33.4 Hectares by Messrs City Scape Ltd, which was against the decision of the Emirate Council of June 8, 2016.

“A (2016) 4th Meeting which rejected such move of payment to the company, which now investigation confirmed that has never participated in any dealing with the City Scape arrangement with Ado Bayero Royal City Trust Fund,” he said.

According to him, some senior councillors in the Emirate cooperated with the commission and facilitated the current probe.

He said it was based on the foregoing and in compliance with the spirit of fair hearing the commission requested the monarch to come forward for clarification on Thursday (March 5, 2020) at 11 a.m.

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano had last month quashed the report of the commission that indicted the Emir over an allegation of N3.4 billion fraud from the Emirate Council fund.

Voiding the action of the commission, the court held that the fundamental human right of Sanusi II was violated because he was not given Fair hearing.

The court said the failure of the commission to invite the Emir to defend himself against the allegations nullified any step taken or recommendation made by the commission.

Meanwhile, there are two pending cases before the Kano State High Court over the N3.4 billion fraud allegations against the emir being investigated by the commission. (NAN)