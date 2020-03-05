Ayomide Oyetunji and Rachael Bernard from Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State have won the 100m and 200m men and women, respectively, at the on going Kaduna State Sports Festival.The athletes won their medals at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium track on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Oyetunji finished 10.4 secs to win the 100m ahead of Moses Onuche also of Chikun and Salisu Mohammaed of Zango Kataf LGA who finished 10.6 secs each, respectively, to win bronze.Bernard also won the women 100m after finishing 11.8 secs, Ogundele of Kajuru LGA finished 12.3 secs to win silver, while Blessing Ikpa of Chikun LGA finished 12.6 secs to win bronze medal.

Oyetunji also won the men 200m with 21.00 secs, Collins Eze of Jema’a LGA won silver medal with 21.6 secs, while Kaduna State U-17 champion, Ogazi Samuel from Kaduna North LGA finished 21.7 secs to win bronze.Samuel had finished 11.1secs to place sixth in the 100m.Similarly, Bernard finished 25.4 secs to ensure her sprint double beating Taiye Ogundele (25.8 secs) and Udoro Udonaqak of Jema’a LGA who finished 26.3 secs to place third.

Oyetunji and Bernard also won the 4x100m male and female races, respectively.Giwa LGA clinched the silver medal and Kagarko LGA placed third in the 4x100m men relay, while Jema’a LGA came second and Zango Kataf LGA won the bronze medal in the women 4×100 relay.