The Gombe state government on Thursday offered automatic employment to two outstanding National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members as eight others were honoured with the state merit award.

The lucky corps members are Aisha Saba-Yabagi from Niger state and Uzoamaka Blessing from Imo state.

A total of 1, 203 corps members passed out at a ceremony held at the Gombe Pantami Stadium to mark the completion of the mandatory one year service for the 2019 Batch “A” members in the state.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Julius Ishaya, said the corps members were honoured for their exceptional roles toward the development of the state.

Gov. Yahaya said the corps members initiated programmes that benefitted their host communities and by their acts, fulfilled the essence of the scheme in fostering national unity, integration and provision of even socio-economic development.

While commending the NYSC’s skills acquisition and entrepreneurial programmes, the governor charged the youths to take advantage of government youth-oriented programmes to be self-reliant instead of waiting for white collar jobs.

The governor reiterated that his administration would continue to reward excellence and corps members’ efforts to develop communities and improve the well-being of the good people of the state.

Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs. Florence Yaakugh, said the scheme has instilled in all the corps members a sense of duty, team work and spirit of co-existence among other things.

READ ALSO: Encourage voluntary blood donations to support ailing patients- Experts

Yaakugh said the corps members have impacted on healthcare delivery, education, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development and rural infrastructure which according to her will go a long way in complementing government’s efforts to develop the state.

She however, stated that two corps members who absconded during their service year would be made to repeat the exercise, while six others would serve have their service year extended for various offences committed.

She added: “These punitive measures are to serve as deterrent to other serving corps members. NYSC frowns at truancy and indiscipline and will not hesitate to correct such acts in accordance with the NYSC Act.’’