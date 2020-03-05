Chef Fregz in conjunction with Slum2School held its first annual charity fundraising dinner, FregzDucation recently at the Tarragon Restaurant at the Culinary Academy, Ikoyi.

The event had in attendance Abubakar Suleiman (MD/CEO, Sterling Bank), Otto Orondaam (Founder, Slum2School), Lady (Mrs) O.I Kasunmu, Mrs. Rosabella Fregene, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Bella Disu (Executive Vice Chairman Globacom), Tonye Cole (Co-Founder Shara Group) and a host of others.

L-R: Mrs. Rosabella Fregene, Fregene “Chef Fregz” Gbubemi, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Lady (Mrs) O.I Kasunmu at the FregzDucation Charity Fundraising Dinner in Lagos)

Over 40 guests were hosted to a live performance by Naomi Mac played over the speakers while guests were finally invited to take their seats and begin the three-course meal prepared by Chef Fregz.

Speaking on his partnership with Slum2School, Executive Chef and Owner Chef Fregz stated,

“It took a village to raise me and I realized one day that I have a platform, a voice and I thought it was time to do something. I saw this is an opportunity to not just raise money but share my craft and impact communities while at it.

FregzDucation is beyond teaming up with Slum2School. It is an empowerment programme that puts children in schools. As the brand expands, we will help children achieve their dreams and give them a real chance at life.

FregzDucation is really about educating and empowering children who really do not have the opportunity to go to school and I relate with this because I was once that child.”

Speaking on the Slum2School vision, Chairperson of the Board of Directors Slum2School, Mrs. Alero Ayida-Otobo said,

“The Slum2School vision is borne out of the need to help the individual child. Slum2School is committed to the vision of putting over 13 million children in schools and transforming their destinies.”

One of the highlights of the evening was a live performance by six Slum2School children which had the audience reminiscing as they sang along to nursery rhymes and secondary school songs.

The FregzDucation charity fundraising dinner is set to hold annually with the sole aim of raising funds to send a minimum of 50 children to school and transforming their dreams to reality