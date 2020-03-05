Four members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Thursday received the Niger state government merit awards for outstanding performance in their places of primary assignments.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four other corps members were also presented with certificates of appreciation during the passing out ceremony of 2,151 2019 Batch ‘A’ corps members in Minna.

The awardees are Nduchukwu Amaka, Aminu Zainab, Abubakar Ismaila and Ngoke Anthony.

Mrs Funmilayo Ajayi, NYSC state coordinator in Niger, said that the awardees were given the recognition for executing community development projects which impacted positively on the lives of their host communities.

“They have individually and collectively made impact towards the growth and development of Niger state and the country at large. I hope that this special recognition will encourage you to strive for excellence in your future endeavours,” she said.

She said that five corps members are to repeat the service years over failure to conform with the ethics, norms and ideals of the NYSC scheme.

Ajayi, however, disclosed that two of the outgoing corps members lost their lives in the course of their service year as a result of brief illness.

In his remarks, Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger, who congratulated the corps members for successful completion of their service year, lauded their contributions towards the development of their host communities.

Bello, who was represented by Mr Emmanuel Umaru, the State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, urged the corps members to see themselves as pillars of peaceful co-existence and national integration.

He revealed that government had made budgetary provision for more facilities at the orientation camp as well as put in place measures to improve security in North central states.

Also, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the Niger State Government and Chairman of NYSC Governing Board, advised corps members to continue with the exemplary life exhibited during their service year.

Matane commended the state government for approving N3,000 as transport fare to the outgoing corps members.