Afro-retro act and soulful storyteller, Ibejii is using his voice to address and correct societal evils that have plagued the country in recent times.

Ibejii, a folkloric story-teller with 3 studio albums including Green White Dope 001, Green White Dope 002 and Tribal Marks comes back with advocacy against the menace and perils present in the society.

Passionate about the message of change, the afro-styled loverman was seen holding a placard to express his concerns about certain issues that are taking a toll on individuals and the community at large.

Top on the list is corruption and absence of accountability in government, suicide as well as Nigeria’s defective healthcare and law enforcement sectors.

Shining a light on the misappropriation of public funds and lack of accountability in governance; one of his placards read ‘’ 120 Km should not take 20 years’’

To address the alarming rate of suicidal attempts in the country, another placard bore the words ‘’ Water is life, choose life, don’t jump.’’

To draw attention to the substandard health care operations in the country, Ibejii is seen holding another placard that reads ‘’Police reports are medicine after death’

The impact of this move by the Artiste has been applauded by citizens as social media has been sent into frenzy with his display of thought-leadership on topical issues in a time as crucial as this. He sure has a message of hope for his fans worldwide.