A 35-year-old driver, Barnabas Madaki, on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged reckless driving and causing death of a pedestrian.

The police charged Madaki, who resides at 4, Show Road, Ikoyi, Lagos with reckless driving, driving without valid driver’s license and manslaughter.

The Prosecution Counsel, Sgt. Chekube Okeh, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb.1 at Jungle Bus Stop, along Iju Agege Motor Road, Lagos.

Okeh alleged that the defendant drove his Toyota Corolla in dangerous manner and knocked down a pedestrian, Mrs Ayisat Tijani.

The prosecutor also alleged that the victim died before she was taken to the to the hospital.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 18, 19, 20 and 74.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate A.O. Akinde admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

Akinde adjourned the case until March 31 for mention.

(NAN)