A 27-year-old driver, Olayinka Taiwo, who allegedly damaged five truck tyres worth N520,000 belonging to his employer on Thursday, appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Taiwo with theft and malicious damage.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Christopher John, told the court that Taiwo committed the offence on Jan. 17, at 1p.m. at Abule-Egba area of Lagos State.

John alleged that the defendant damaged five truck tyres valued N520 property of Fafem Haulage Nigeria Limited.

He also alleged that he N200,000 given to him for the maintenance of the truck which he never did.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287 and 350 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 .

Chief Magistrate P.E. Nwaka admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Nwaka adjourned the matter until April 24, for hearing.