Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State on Thursday urged the 2019 Batch A NYSC members not to relent in developing their creative endowments.

Makinde, represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Seun Fakorede, gave the advice in Ibadan at the Passing Out Parade of the corps members deployed to the state.

READ ALSO: Makinde unveils Oyo’s huge investment opportunities in US



The governor urged them to use the cordial relationship they developed with their host communities to form the basis for life-long friendship and national unity.

“Aside your commitment toward nation building during the service year, your level of creativity which was discovered and sharpened through skills acquisition programmes is a very good measure toward reducing the alarming rate of unemployment.

“I implore you to continue exploring the skills you acquired during your service year; having been empowered with skills, I assure you that you have a good stead in the society,” he said.

Makinde also expressed appreciation for what the NYSC had done in terms of promoting development in urban and rural communities as well as in social service, healthcare, education among others sectors in the state.

He pledged support to the scheme in the state, while promising that the welfare and safety of corps members would always receive priority to boost their morale.

“The CDS projects are indication that our youths are embedded with immense potentials that will see to the transformation of our great nation.

” As vibrant young graduates, you are the future of our nation,” he said.

Earlier, the Oyo State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Grace Ogbuogebe, said a total of 3,712 corps members comprising of 1,694 males and 2,018 females were completing the service year.

She said those who carried out viable community development projects in the course of the service year would be rewarded while the few that contravened the NYSC Act would be sanctioned.

“Right from the camp, you were made to understand the dearth of paid employment and thus the need for you to be self-reliant.

“Consequently, you were taken through series of lectures and entrepreneurial development programmes to prepare you for post service self-employment.

” Therefore my expectation is to see the wise among you unleash their potentials for self-actualisation.

“I wish you greater accomplishments in your future endeavors but will not forget to warn you against all forms of anti-social vices, pursue your life’s aspiration wisely and it shall be well with you,” she said.

Ogbuogebe commended the state government and the residentsof the state for their unflinching support to the NYSC scheme.

The highlights of the occasion included the presentation of award to the outstanding corps members and cultural displays by the Oyo State NYSC Cultural Troupe.