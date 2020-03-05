A Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna State on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old barman, Joshua Michael, to four months imprisonment for stealing M150,000 from his employer.

Kingsley, who resides in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to a two-count charge of breach of trust and cheating.

The Magistrate, Umar Ibrahim, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N12,000.

He ordered that the convicts to pay N150,000 to the complainant.

Earlier, the convict, who was given the opportunity to address the court before the sentencing, begged the court to temper justice with mercy.

The prosecution Counsel, Insp. Samuel Kangtoma, told the court that the complainant, Emeka Onuche, of Barnawa Kaduna, reported the matter at Sabo Police Station in Kaduna, on Feb. 1.

Kangtoma said that the defendant who was a barman at the complainant’s hotel, diverted N150,000 for drinks he sold.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 307 of the penal code Law of Kaduna State