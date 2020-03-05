President of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, Sir Emeka Nwandu has said that in spite of the spread of the deadly Coronavirus ravaging the globe that foreign countries have indicated interest to take part in the forthcoming 31st Enugu International Trade Fair billed for March 13 to culminate on March 23, 2020.

Nwandu who stated this while addressing the press on the forthcoming Fair in Enugu added that the chamber has taken precautionary measures to forestall any eventuality at the Fair.

“We have made arraignments to station sensors to check temperatures of every participant at the point of entry.

“The ministry of health will also be on the ground to screen participants”, he said.

He said that, “India, Japan and China, have indicated interest to participate in the Fair.

“Chinese nationals, in particular, would be represented by their representatives in Nigeria”, he said.

The President also explained that the closure of Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu would not affect the forthcoming 31st Enugu International Trade Fair billed for March 13 to culminate on March 23, 2020.

He said those desirous to come to the fair by air could use the Imo Airport or the Asaba Airport in Delta State, pointing out however that work was ongoing at the repair of the Enugu Airport that had been closed down for repairs since last year as a result of poor facilities.

“The closure of Enugu Airport may not affect the 31st Enugu International Trade Fair because participants can come from Owerri or Asaba Airport to the Fair.”

Nwandu seized the opportunity to call on the Federal Government to fully develop Enugu International Trade Fair Complex so that it would be conducive like the Kaduna and the Lagos trade fair complexes.

Nwandu who briefed journalists in Enugu on Wednesday on their preparation for the International trade fair, with a theme, “Advancing the Growth of SMEs through Corporate Governance for Rapid Development”