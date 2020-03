President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 83rd birthday, today, March 5, congratulating him for a life of courage, dedication and service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity in general.

The President’s congratulatory message was conveyed in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari joined family members, friends and associates of the former president in celebrating the milestone.

According to him, Obasanjo’s commitment to Nigerian nationhood remains outstanding and commendable, while also underscoring his sacrifices for the continent, including standing up for democracy in many countries.

Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant him long life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation and the continent.

Also, the Northern Governors Forum has congratulated a former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 83rd birthday.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, in a congratulatory message, praised Chief Obasanjo for his visionary and patriotic service to Nigeria, the African Continent and the world.

In the message that was issued on Wednesday in Jos by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham, Lalong described Obasanjo as a leader who had given his best to the nation and humanity in the various positions and responsibilities he held over the years.

He also lauded Obasanjo’s commitment to the growth of democracy, good governance and human rights, which he had pursued in and out of office and under different platforms across the globe.

The chairman urged the former President not to relent in offering his wealth of wisdom and experience to the present leaderships at all levels, especially as Nigeria continued its march toward consolidating democracy and the fight against corruption and insecurity.

He wished him more years of good health, God’s wisdom and protection as he continued serving Nigeria, Africa and the world.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasanjo was born on March 5, 1937. He served as a military head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as president of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007.