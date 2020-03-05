President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal for an initial period of three (3) months.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, the appointment takes effect from March 6, 2020, when the incumbent President of the Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, CFR, would statutorily retire from service.

“Justice Dongban-Mensem, who is the next most senior Judge of the Court of Appeal, will be acting pending when a substantive appointment to the position of the President of the Court of Appeal may be made by President Buhari subject to the confirmation of the Senate.

“The President’s approval of the appointment of Justice Dongban-Mensem, followed the recommendation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria in line with the provisions of Section 238(4) & (5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended,’’ the presidential aide added.