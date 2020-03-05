A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday set aside a ruling of the FCT High Court suspending the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

According to Channelstv, Justice Lewis Allagoa who set aside the ruling thereafter ordered the police and Department of State Service (DSS) to provide security for Oshiomhole to resume in his office.

Recalled that an High Court in Abuja granted an order of interim injunction stopping Adams Oshiomhole from parading himself as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), pending the determination of a suit.

Justice Danlami Senchi who granted the injunction on Wednesday, held that political parties must be bound by their constitution and having been suspended by his ward, Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

In an ex-parte application filed by Mr Oluwole Afolayan on behalf of the National Vice Chairman, North East of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Mustapha Salihu, a factional Chairman of the APC in Edo state, Anselm Ojezua and others,is seeking a court-sanctioned removal of Oshiomhole, the National Chairman of the party, from office.

Oshiomhole on Wednesday had appealed the court judgement which suspended him as the national chairman of the party.

He filed the suit, hours after Justice Danlami Senchi granted the order of interim injunction restraining him from parading himself as APC National Chairman