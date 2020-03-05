Troops of the 25 Task Force Brigade (Army Supper Camp 2), on Wednesday, repelled an attempt by boko haram criminals to infiltrate their location during which the criminals were crushed beyond their imagination.

CACHE OF ARMS AND AMMUNITION CAPTURED FROM THE CRIMINAL INSURGENTS BY TROOPS OF 25 TASK FORCE BRIGADE (ARMY SUPER CAMP 2) LOCATED IN DAMBOA LGA OF BORNO STATE AFTER AN ENCOUNTER AT DAMBOA ON 4 MARCH 2020.

The marauding criminals mounted on Gun Trucks who tried to attack the trooos formation located in Damboa LGA of Borno State, with a number of their foot soldiers from three different fronts in the early hours of 4 March 2020 met stern resistance by gallant soldiers on ground.

According to Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col Aminu Iliyasu, the troops responded swiftly, bringing to bear superior fire power against the criminals in conjunction with the Air Task Force, Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

He said, After a fierce fight put up by the Nigerian soldiers 19 Boko Haram criminals were eliminated and their corpses recovered while many more were observed to have escaped with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

Items captured and recovered from the criminals include; 5 AK 47 Rifles, one General Purpose Machine Gun and one Rocket Propelled Gun tube.

Iliyasu revealed that the Army on a sad note lost 3 valiant soldiers while 4 others who were wounded in action have been evacuated to a military medical facility for immediate and effective management.

That the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai, congratulates the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE over one of the most debilitating defeats of the Boko Haram criminals in a single encounter since the turn of the year.

He further urged them to remain steadfast, loyal and resolute in the discharge of their professional responsibilities.

Furthermore, Buratai, “reassures the residents of Damboa and indeed the North East at large of the unflinching resolve of troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in protecting the lives and properties of all law – abiding citizens” he added.