Landlords in Okoria community in Agudama-Epie, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa state have taken to the streets to protest against the alleged forceful demolition of their property by the navy.





The aggrieved protesters marched through the Melford Okilo Road and terminating at the Government House in Yenagoa, to appeal to the state governor to intervene and prevail on the naval authorities to stop the planned demolition of their houses.

The aggrieved property owners carried placards bearing different inscriptions such as: “We no go gree, our sweat no go go in vain,” “they want to destroy our property,” Mr. President and governor please save us” and “we say no to oppression, Nigeria Navy you can’t destroy our houses without compensation,” amongst others.





Two members of the group, Asaye Ebikebina and Emmanuel Efrisou said men of the central naval command have given the property owners until this Saturday to demolish their property without compensation even though the matter is still in court.





Mrs. Sokore Blokore, who is in her 60s with six children said she lost her husband recently and has nowhere to go if the house built by her daughter, also now late is demolished.



A landlord, Christopher Brik whose house has already been demolished narrated the harrowing experience he has been subjected to since then.



Special Adviser to the Governor on Domestic Matters, Lucky Yubogha commended the protesting landlords for their peaceful and orderly conduct, promising to table the issue before the governor.



When contacted, the spokesperson for the Central Naval Command, Sub- Lieutenant Patricia Dike, promised to get back to our reporter with the navy’s reaction to the allegations.