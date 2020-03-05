Inter Milan are doing all they can to snap up Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer.

According to Italian publication Calciomercato, Inter manager Antonio Conte wants to add more players from the English top-flight in their bid to thrive in Europe and has earmarked the Gabon captain as his main man.

The Italian is said to be unsure if his striker Lautaro Martínez will be at the club next season with the player having been linked with a move to Barcelona and would like a better replacement for the Argentine.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted on Monday that it will be hard for the club to keep the likes of Aubameyang if they don’t qualify for the Champions League; the striker having been linked with a move to Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Apart from Aubameyang, Conte is willing to bring three more players from the Premier League after snapping Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Ashley Young, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sánchez (Manchester United) and Victor Moses (Chelsea) this season.

Conte is said to be interested in Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen who is about to run out of a deal with North London side and Tahith Chong who is said to have refused to ink a new deal with Manchester United.