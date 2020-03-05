In continuation of a two-year project targeted at diminishing corruption in Nigeria and promote the culture of transparency and accountability in governance and every sphere of our society, the Macarthur Foundation, an International Non-Government Organisation, through its delivery partner, Arojah Royal Theatre, visited the Government Girls Secondary School, Dutse-Abuja.



With about 300 hundred students in attendance, following an opening address by the school’s Vice-Principal (Administration), who echoed the fact that “the fight against corruption, is a fight by all and not the government alone, including you kids because you are the leaders of tomorrow”, about 5 students stepped up the stage to deliver some scintillating poetry loaded with messages describing accountability as the only antidote to corruption which has posed danger to our national life.



Arojah Royal Theatre then took to the stage in their usual best. By the time they were done fifty minutes later, the students could not help but threw themselves up with excitement. They were thoroughly entertained and educated in one single breath. They laughed, clapped and wowed while the performance lasted.

The interactive session that followed was interesting and revealing as the Project Director, Om’Oba Jerry Adesewo who anchored the session did not only decried the effect of corruption on the nation but also challenged parents and other leaders to be ‘responsibly accountable’.

He admonished the students to become an ambassador of change, giving which, they must ensure that they grow to become responsible leaders.

“If you are not responsible now, you can hardly be responsible in the future. If you engage in exam malpractices now, you’ll find electoral malpractices a part of life. We must ensure that we create the kind of open society we want to see. You can dare to make the difference,” Jerry Adesewo admonished.

In a chat with Om’Oba Jerry Adesewo afterwards, he explained that the poetry writing competition was a kind of incentive to give the young people a voice.

“Writing is a divine vocation, and writers the conscience of the society. So, this skill also is important for them to have since we all agree it is a means of expression.” He added. Inspired by the beautiful renditions earlier, the visiting troupe presented gifts to all the 10 poets and the four wonderful panellists.

Furthermore, he also announced call for submission of poems by the students on the themes of good governance, accountability and anticorruption, noting that the best three entries will receive N10,000 each for their effort.