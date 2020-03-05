The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has declared that one of the 2019 Batch “A” corps members lost his life in the course of service in Sokoto state.

NYSC state Coordinator, Philip Enaberue, made the disclosure during the passing out parade of 1, 760 outgoing corps members, on Thursday in Sokoto.

Enaberue disclosed that 22 corps members would have their service year extended for various offences and five others would receive the prestigious sultan of Sokoto and state awards.

He said commendation letters would also be issued to two other corps members, adding that the awards were designed to appreciate the corps members for outstanding performances during the service year.

The coordinator urged the outgoing corps members to utilised the skills acquired during vocational training at orientation camp and service period in view of the market availability.

“Try to be good ambassadors to this country and your family, you should ensure that you associate with people of good characters, do not join a bad company.

“All the vocational training you were exposed during your orientation are enough to make you excel without wandering in the saturated labour market,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, enjoined the outgoing members to be vanguards of promoting national unity in line with the fundamental objectives of the scheme.

Gov. Tambuwal admonished the corps members to uphold good morals imbibed during the service year, saying that government acknowledged their contributions to the development of the state.

He advised them to be discipline and desist from acts inimical to their successes, stressing that his administration has placed premium on the welfare of corps members in the state.

Chairperson, NYSC Governing Board in the state, Lubabatu Usman, thanked the governor for his continuous support to the scheme.

Usman congratulated the outgoing corps members for their meritorious service to the nation and urged them to be good ambassadors of the country wherever they might found themselves.