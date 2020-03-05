The Gombe State Government, on Thursday offered automatic employment to Two outstanding National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members as eight others were honoured with the state merit award.

The corps members are: Aisha Saba-Yabagi from Niger with state code GM/19A/0248 and Uzoamaka Blessing from Imo with state code GM/19A/0872.

A total of 1, 203 corps members passed out at a ceremony held at the Gombe Pantami Stadium to mark the completion of the mandatory one year service for the 2019 Batch “A” members in the state.

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by the Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Julius Ishaya, said the corps members were honoured for their exceptional roles toward the development of the state.

Yahaya said the corps members initiated programmes that benefitted their host communities and by their acts, fulfilled the essence of the scheme in fostering national unity, integration and provision of even socio-economic development.

While commending the NYSC’s skills acquisition and entrepreneurial programmes, the governor charged the youths to take advantage of government youth-oriented programmes to be self-reliant instead of waiting for white collar jobs.

Yahaya reiterated that his administration would continue to reward excellence and corps members’ efforts to develop communities and improve the wellbeing of the good people of the state.

Earlier, Mrs Florence Yaakugh, NYSC Coordinator in the state, said the scheme had instilled in all the corps members a sense of duty, team work and spirit of co-existence among other things.

Yaakugh said the corps members had impacted healthcare delivery, education, skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development and rural infrastructure which according to her, will go a long way in complementing government’s efforts to develop the state.

She, however, stated that two corps members who absconded during their service year would be made to repeat the exercise, while six others would serve extension of their services for various offences committed.

She added: “these punitive measures are to serve as deterrent to other serving corps members. NYSC frowns at truancy and indiscipline and will not hesitate to correct such acts in accordance with NYSC Act’’.

Ms Aisha Saba-Yabagi, one of the corps members offered employment told news men that she was excited about the offer while encouraging intending corps members to cultivate the habit of finding solutions to challenges while in service .