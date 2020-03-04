US forces in Afghanistan conducted an airstrike against Taliban militants on Wednesday, the first since the country signed an agreement with the fighters at the weekend, said US military spokesman Sonney Leggett.

Read also: coronavirus: 6 more cases linked to UAE Tour

According to Leggett, the strike in southern Helmand province was a “defensive strike to disrupt the attack. He added that the Taliban leadership had promised the international community it would reduce the level of violence, not increase it.

Leggett blamed the Taliban for apparently wasting the opportunity [for peace] and the will of the Afghan people for peace.

On Wednesday alone, the Taliban killed 20 security force members in northern Kunduz province. (dpa)