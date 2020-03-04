Iseyin (Oyo State) – Chief Akin Oke, the chairman of Oyo State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for a review of the 1999 Constitution and the Electoral Act to enhance democratic process in future elections.

Supreme Court

Oke made the suggestion in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Iseyin, while reacting to the Supreme Court judgement on Imo governorship election.

“I was certain from the beginning that APC won in Imo because you can’t exclude votes of 388 polling units in an election.

“But my worry is the process of establishing that, you can see that the case went up to Supreme Court and I think our legislators should look into this process.

“I am worried that we need the Supreme Court to decide who win an election and I think the National Assembly which has the Constitutional right look into it must do something.

Scare of coronavirus: Britain bans face mask adverts

“The process from the beginning should be clear enough to the extent that we don’t need the Supreme Court to know who won an election, our legislators must look into possibilities of changing the law to enhance our democratic process,” he said.(NAN)