Britain’s advertising watchdog on Wednesday banned two adverts for face masks that it said made misleading and “scaremongering” claims to protect people against infection with coronavirus.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said it banned the adverts after investigating claims that they were “misleading, irresponsible and scaremongering.”

An online advert for an Oxybreath Pro mask, marketed by Novads OU, told consumers: “One of the best ways to protect yourself is to get a high quality face mask that can protect you.”

In the second case, Easy Shopping 4 Home Ltd listed a “Coronavirus Anti Corona Virus Vented Face Mask” on www.amazon.co.uk.

The ASA said it ordered the two companies “to ensure they did not state or imply that their product could protect consumers from coronavirus and to ensure their ads did not cause fear without justifiable reason.”

The World Health Organisation advises that healthy people only need to wear a mask if they are caring for others who are suspected of being infected with the Covid-19 virus.

The British government launched a new coronavirus publicity drive stressing that frequent hand-washing is the most important preventative measure by the public.

Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, warned the public on Tuesday against panic buying food and sanitary items, amid reports that some pharmacies and supermarkets have sold out of masks, sanitising hand gel and other products.

Britain had confirmed 51 coronavirus infections by Tuesday, most of them imported cases. (dpa/NAN)