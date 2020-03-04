The Akwa Ibom state branch of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has urged Governor Udom Emmanuel to create the state pension commission to handle pension related matters in the state.

Addressing members of the union on Wednesday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital, state Chairman of the union, Obong E. D. Ekpo said the creation of the proposed commission would afford all pensioners the opportunity to know where to address pension problems in the state.

Ekpo observed that the commission would as well bring forth a platform whereby individual problems can be discussed and handled with urgency.

He further noted that creation of the commission would equally save government the embarrassment it receives over numerous pension related matters in the state.

“The non- implementation of all the increments for pensioners is not that government has no money to pay, but no willingness to do so, simply because there is no specific entity to handle the welfare of pensioners in the state.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill 2 in night attack on Kaduna village – LG chairman

“It is on this ground that we appeal to Akwa Ibom state government to create the Akwa Ibom state Pension Commission or board to address all pensioners problems in the state,” he said.

Ekpo suggested that the commission if created shall have five departments namely, department of civil pensioners, department of local government pensioners, department of retired primary school teachers, department of parastatal pensioners and the department of contributory pensioners.

He proposed that the commission should have a chairman while each department should be managed by a commissioners or any nomenclature that government may consider for its operations.