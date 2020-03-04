The police in Enugu state on Wednesday paraded 31 suspects involved in various crimes in the state within the month of February.

Parading the suspects in Enugu, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, said that within the period under review, the command recovered six different assorted arms and six live cartridges.

Abdurrahman also noted that the command recovered two tricycles, one vehicle, four motorcycles and N47, 000 cash.

He said that the feat was achieved by a robust operation and intelligence gathering in the ongoing ‘Operation Puff Adder’ as well as partnership and synergy with sister security agencies in the state.

“The command appreciates the collaboration of the good people of Enugu state in fighting crime and criminality within the state in the month under review,’’ he said.

The commissioner noted that bulk of the arrest was done by the anti-cultism squad, commissioner monitoring croup and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Abdurrahman said that on February 10, men of the SARS arrested two suspects for conspiracy and armed robbery during a stop-and-search along Ziks Avenue, Enugu.

“We recovered one cut-to-size English single barrel gun loaded with one live cartridge and a tricycle with registration number ENU 801 VM,’’ he said.

He noted that on February 14, the SARS operative also arrested three suspects involved in conspiracy and stealing through a stop-and-search along the Nsukka-Obollo-Afor Road and recovered one Honda motorcycle from the suspects.

Abdurrahman said that on February 22, the anti-cultism squad of the command arrested five suspects for conspiracy, robbery and cultism as well as breach of public peace within Emena axis of Enugu.

The commissioner said that operatives of Independent Layout Police Division on February 12 arrested two suspects for armed robbery and car snatching at WAEC Bus-stop within the Independent Layout area.

“Operatives were able to trace the suspects and ensured their arrest; while recovering a Toyota Camry 2.2 Car with registration number FKJ 684 BR, they snatched on arm point,’’ he noted.

The commissioner however, assured the good people of the state that the command would continue to pursue criminals to their hide outs and smoke them out.

“We continue to count on the support of the law abiding residents of the state as well as support of sister security agencies to ensure that Enugu state remains one of the safest states in the country,’’ he added.