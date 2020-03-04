Delta state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, as he clocks 83 years on March 5.

Gov. Okowa, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Olisa Ifeajika, poured encomiums on the octogenarian for his patriotic and unrelenting service to the nation.

He stated that Obasanjo’s contributions to the peace and unity of Nigeria would remain laudable and congratulated him for remaining an immutable voice in the affairs of the nation.

The governor remarked that Nigeria recorded the best economic reforms during the administration of the former President.

According to him, the former president revolutionized the banking and communication sectors with the introduction of the banking consolidation and pension reforms as well as revitalisation of the telecoms industry through the Global System for Mobile Telecommunications (GSM).

“On the occasion of your 83rd birth anniversary on March 5, I write to heartily rejoice with you and your family on behalf of the government and people of Delta state.

“In the past 83 years of a life of outstanding accomplishments and great personal fulfilment, you have not only served our nation at the highest levels with an uncommon sense of patriotism and unwavering dedication, but also ensured the peace and unity of our nation when you fought in the war to keep Nigeria one.

READ ALSO: Stop parading yourself as APC chairman, Court orders Oshiomhole

“Till date, you have continued to give yourself to the service of our fatherland through your nationalistic ideals.

“As a country, Nigeria benefited immensely from your leadership at various times as key infrastructure and economic reforms were the hallmarks of your administration.

“I join your family, friends and well-wishers to thank Almighty God for your life and to pray that He continues to bless you with robust health and provide you with His continued guidance, protection and enduring provision.

“I wish you, our dear father, a well-deserved 83rd birth anniversary celebration,” Gov. Okowa said.