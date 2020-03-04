The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Bauchi State Command has intercepted 1,360 rounds of live ammunition of 7.6mm caliber during a motorised patrol along Bauchi-Jos Road.

Mr Jonah Achema, Head of Public Affairs, NDLEA, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja.

Achema said that the ammunition was conveyed to Jos, Plateau State by a commercial Vectra Car which carried seven passengers, adding that one AK 47 magazine was also found in the vehicle.

“Upon interrogation, two of the passengers admitted ownership of the ammunition and magazine which they neatly concealed in two sacks and kept in the boot of the vehicle.

“They were transporting the deadly consignments from Numan in Adamawa State to certain buyers in Plateau State. The suspects have been unable to produce any official permit for the deadly items.

“The two suspects confessed that they have been into the business of illegal arms dealing for a period of time,’’ he said.

Achema said the suspects confirmed that each of the ammunition was to be sold for ₦500 only.

One of the suspect said “It is a business for us. Things are really hard in this country and we need to sell these items so that we put food on the table for our families.

The Bauchi State Commander, Mr Segun Kolawole-Oke, said that the suspects and exhibits would be handed over to the Bauchi State Police Command for further investigation.

According to him “the origin of the arms and the destination are both areas with rampant misuse of weapons.

“We therefore cannot take this issue of arms trafficking lightly,’’ he said.