The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Sokoto State Command, has arrested a woman who had been on the watch list for 10 years and 18 other drug dealers.

The NDLEA Sokoto Commander, Mr Yakubu Kibo told newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto that all the suspects were arrested in February.

He said the command made a total seizure of 141.534kg of illicit drugs during the month.

According to him, the illicit drugs includes cannabis sativa 134.128kg and psychotropic substances which includes tramadol diazepam and pentazocine injection.

“We arrested a very notorious cannabis sativa dealer in the state, Madam Queen from Raymond Village.

”Madam Queen has been on our watch list for the past 10 years and on the 28th of February, she was arrested alongside her sales boy.

“This time around, it was not limited to cannabis sativa, she is now a multi-illicit drug dealer. Apart from the cannabis we seized from her, other drugs including pentazocine injection was also found with her,” he said.

He said pentazocine is a dangerous injection which is class ‘A’ in prohibited drugs worldwide.

The commander revealed that another notorious business centre of one Ali Custom was also raided on two occasions at Kofar Marke, Rukubawa area and 97.750kg of illicit drugs were seized.

He said NDLEA had also returned sanity to popular Sokoto Hotel as well as raided a lot of other black spots in the state in February. (NAN)