The Lagos State House of Assembly and the Oyo State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Bill on Amotekun Corps, a security outfit of the the South-West .

The bill on the Security Network Agency (Amotekun) Bill, 2020 was passed into law after it was read for the third time.

In Lagos the Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, explained that the bill sought to unify the proposed law that would guide the security outfit jointly established by the South-West governors.

He said the Amotekun Corps Bill was passed by amending the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Agency Bill.

Obasa noted that the House decided to amend the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law to include the Amotekun Corps.

The speaker said that Amotekun was a security outfit that had come to stay in the region.

“I’m sure we all recall the incidents before the establishment of Amotekun, the killings, maiming, kidnapping and their likes.

“In the wisdom of our governors, they decided on Amotekun Bill and that is why we have given it an accelerated passage for immediate implementation.

“Our race has spoken and we must stand by it, but in line with the Constitution,” he said.

Obasa, therefore, thanked his colleagues for ensuring that the passage of the bill become a reality.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, said the passage of the bill into law would help promote security for the people of the state.

” There is excitement knowing that this bill is the beginning of intense and comprehensive security for Oyo State and the South West region as a whole.

” This outfit will be a very responsible outfit, it will be responsible for rapid economic development in terms of agriculture, in terms of infrastructure and peace and stability.

” We are very optimistic that the South West and Oyo State are on the path of rapid development,” he said.

He gave an assurance that the outfit would soon become operational, adding that more vehicles and other equipment would be provided for the corps.

Mr Akeem Obadara (PDP-Ibadan Northwest) had earlier presented the report of the Committee on Security and Strategy to the House at the plenary.