Four days after public hearing was conducted on the South West Security Network otherwise known as “Amotekun” the Lagos State House of Assembly has passed the bill into law.

The bill was read for the third time by the members led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa after which it was passed into law.

The Security outfit bill seeks among other things to unify the proposed law that would guide the South West security network jointly established by the governors of the region.

Prior to the passing of the bill, the State House of Assembly had organised a public hearing that brought together relevant stakeholders in the state to discuss the security bill while memoranda were also gathered at the parley.

Rt. Hon. Obasa had stated at the parley that the Security outfit is a child of necessity and has come to stay.

“I’m sure we all recall the incidents before the establishment of Amotekun, the killings, maiming, kidnapping and their likes.

“In the wisdom of our governors, they decided on Amotekun.

“Our race has spoken and we must stand by it, but in line with the constitution,” the Lagos chief law maker stated.