The Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday urged the state government to withdraw a list of 10 candidates presented to the National Judicial Council for appointment.

This was parts of the House’s resolution after considering reports of the House Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Judiciary.

The House called for rejection of the recommended nominees and candidates as laid before it by the Committee Chairman, Mr Ganiyu Folabi-Salau.

The State Judicial Service Commission had forwarded the list of candidates to be appointed as judges of High Court of Justice in the state to the council.

The committee had investigated a petition entitled: “Violation and Non-Compliance with the Constitutional and Statutory Provisions in the Process of Appointment”.

In its report, the committee faulted the appointment of five new High Court Judges by the state Judiciary Service Commission.