The Kogi State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, rejected the nomination of Alhaji Ali Lawal Jiya as a member of the State Independent Electoral Commission (KOSIEC).

The Assembly turned down his nomination following his refusal to appear before the House for screening.

Though Jiya’ had already sent his Curriculum Vitae, but his absence made member representing Igalamela/Odolu constituency, Hon. Cosmas Atabor to move that, “His nomination be discountenanced and disqualified, and not attended to for same nomination again.”

The motion was seconded by Moses Edoko of Dekina/Biraidu Constituency and supported by Hon. Enema Paul.

The Speaker, sitting as Chairman, Committee of the whole ruled in that regard.

The House, however, screened and cleared seven others members whose names were forwarded by the state governor, Yahaya Bello quickly through “Take a Bow and Go” system.

The screened members are expected to be sworn in on Wednesday and to start work immediately in line with the desire of the state government to conduct council election within the next 90 days.

The screened members for the Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) are: a) Mamman Nda Eri – Chairman, b) Abdulkarim Jamiu – Member, c) Musa Adama (Babakeke) – Member, d) Hon. Funsho Olorunfemi – Member, e) Chogudo Yakubu Musa – Member, g) Hon. Labaran Yahaya Oyigebe – Member and g) Ozovehe John Enesi – Secretary.