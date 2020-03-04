Benue Police Command on Wednesday confirmed the release of Rev. Fr. David Echioda, a priest of Catholic Diocese of Otukpo, who was abducted on March 1 in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene said in an interview in Makurdi that no ramson was paid for his release.

Fr. Echioda was currently attached to Minor Seminary, Otukpo.Anene further explained that the priest regained freedom on Tuesday night and unhurt, adding that the force is still going after his abductors.

The priest was abducted along Igumale-Otukpo Road in Ado Local Government Area.

Ado has recorded several cases of kidnappings, thuggery, militias and armed robbery overtime.

