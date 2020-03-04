A 70-year-old man has died in northern Iraq after contracting the novel coronavirus, the official Iraqi News Agency reported on Wednesday, the first death in the Arab world.

The man is a mosque cleric in the city of Sulaimaniyah city, in Iraq’s semi-autonomous region of Kurdistan.

He was diagnosed after his health deteriorated, the report quoted Sulaimaniyah health directorate as saying.

At least 31 cases have been reported across Iraq. Most of them are in Baghdad, Kirkuk and Sulaimaniyah. The first coronavirus case recorded in Iraq was for an Iranian student studying in the holy city of Najaf.