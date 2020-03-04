Inter Milan President Steven Zhang has hit out at Serie A president Paolo Dal Pino over the league’s rescheduling of fixtures as a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Italy is currently battling the largest outbreak of the virus in Europe, with more than 2,000 people confirmed to be infected.

A number of top-flight games in Italy have been affected by the outbreak, including Inter’s top-of-the-table clash against Juventus which was called off last weekend.

FC Internazionale board member Steven Zhang during the Serie A match between AS Roma and FC Internazionale on August 26, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/NurPhoto)

Juventus fans wear protective masks during their side’s Champions League clash against Lyon.