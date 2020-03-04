West Bromwich (UK) – Miguel Almiron struck twice as Newcastle United reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006 with a 3-2 win at second tier West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday.

Joelinton headed wide early on for the Magpies, supported by a big away following at the Hawthorns, with the Brazilian forward then denied by goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

Allan Saint-Maximin hit the post before going on a fine individual run to tee up Almiron for the English Premier League (EPL) side’s opener after 33 minutes.

The Paraguay international grabbed his second on the stroke of half-time before combining again with Saint-Maximin for the third.

He set up Valentino Lazaro for his first goal since he arrived on loan from Inter Milan in January.

Kyle Edwards hit the crossbar before Matt Phillips pulled one back for the hosts.

Kenneth Zohore added a second in the final moments as Championship leaders West Brom fought in vain.(Reuters/NAN)

