Zangon Kataf (Kaduna) – Two persons- a male and female, were on Tuesday night killed by gunmen at Matsirga Village, Madakiya ward in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Chairman of Zangon Kataf, Dr Elias Manza, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Zangon Kataf.

Manza said three other victims of the attack were receiving treatment in the hospital.

“One of the victims died instantly and the other died at the hospital in Kafanchan, while three other persons are still receiving treatment.

“From what we gathered, the gunmen went to a house, perhaps in search of a particular person and he wasn’t there.

“The lady they killed had gone to the man’s house to fetch water and was killed just by the pump and another person was attacked just 3 to 4 meters away,” he added

Manza appealed to people of the area to be calm and more vigilant as the council was doing its best to safeguard lives and property.

“I want to advise residents on the need for vigilance and also the need to avoid crowds, especially along the road side.

“Residents should be calm and not take laws into their hands as the council will continue to take measures to ensure safety of lives and property,” he added

The Chairman further noted that he had summoned a security meeting later on Wednesday as a result of the attacks.

Aso Vila adopts anti-Coronavirus measures, screens staff, visitors

Meanwhile, Mr Bulus Yusuf, a resident had told the NAN that the gunmen invaded the community at around 9:25pm, shooting sporadically.